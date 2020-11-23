Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.07.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

