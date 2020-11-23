Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Shares of LLY opened at $145.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.