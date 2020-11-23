Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.57. 45,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

