Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

ENOG opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.37) on Thursday. Energean plc has a one year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $995.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 8,200 shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £47,068 ($61,494.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,916,800.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

