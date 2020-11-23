Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in ENI were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ENI by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in ENI by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

