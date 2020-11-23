ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.2 days.
Shares of XNGSF opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
About ENN Energy
