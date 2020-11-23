Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

ETRN opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

