Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

BMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

