Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

