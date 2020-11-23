Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

