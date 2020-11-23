Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. 71,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

