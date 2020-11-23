Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854,693. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

