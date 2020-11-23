Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.63. The company had a trading volume of 371,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

