Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Fanuc stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

