Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $389,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.