Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is WS Management Lllp’s 10th Largest Position

WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,508,000 after acquiring an additional 865,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. 39,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,158. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

