Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F)’s (FIE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIE. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.63 ($80.74).

FRA FIE opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.81. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

