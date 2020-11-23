Financial Analysis: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First United $74.56 million 1.38 $13.13 million N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First United 15.31% 8.54% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First United beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group provides banking and financial products and services in North Carolina. The company offers personal services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits (CDs), and CD individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, automobile loans, and lines of credit; debit/ATM cards; and mortgage payment advice and overdraft protection services. It also provides insurance services, such as auto, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, watercraft, homeowners, renters, condo, rental property, flood, life, and health. In addition, the company offers business services consisting of checking accounts, overdraft protection services, and CDs; commercial lines of credit, commercial term loans, and commercial mortgages; and insurance products, including builders risk, business owners policy, business auto, commercial property, employment practices liability, general liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation. Further, it provides investment services and online banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group was founded in 1939 and is based in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

