Financial Analysis: Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) versus Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Unit -217.49% -80.83% -39.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.58 $5.16 million N/A N/A Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unit.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Unit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Unit

Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

