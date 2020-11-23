First BanCorp. (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE FBP opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

