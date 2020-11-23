First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of FBP opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.01.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
