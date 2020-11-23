First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of FBP opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

