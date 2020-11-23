Fountain Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $893,329.35 and approximately $6,870.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,960% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

