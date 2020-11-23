Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Critical Review

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Scheid Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.49 billion 0.25 $66.50 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.28 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.53% 2.16% 1.12% Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Scheid Vineyards on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. The company also engages in poultry and meat products business; and ocean freight business. In addition, it engages in manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

