Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) versus Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head to Head Survey

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

This table compares Geely Automobile and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $14.11 billion 2.09 $1.19 billion $2.61 23.03 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Risk & Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geely Automobile and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 1 2 3 0 2.33

Nikola has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Summary

Nikola beats Geely Automobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company also provides vehicles design services. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of technology; provision of technology consulting services; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.