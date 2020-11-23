Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, DigiFinex and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, BigONE, CoinMex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

