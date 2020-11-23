General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $75,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NYSE:GD opened at $148.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.