GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Dodd purchased 81,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Also, CFO Mark Reynolds acquired 60,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $300,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.