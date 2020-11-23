Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $2,019,120 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.