Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €20.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

HHFA stock opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a one year high of €25.14 ($29.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.36.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

