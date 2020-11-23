Harsco (NYSE:HSC) PT Raised to $22.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,490. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 162,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

