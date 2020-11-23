Harsco (NYSE:HSC) PT Raised to $22.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,490. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 162,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
