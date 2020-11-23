Head to Head Comparison: Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) versus Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% Hub Group 2.30% 8.05% 4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Hub Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.33 $10.54 million N/A N/A Hub Group $3.67 billion 0.51 $107.17 million $3.39 16.19

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radiant Logistics and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hub Group has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Summary

Hub Group beats Radiant Logistics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment between origin or destination and rail terminals for pickup and delivery; and negotiates drayage rates for the transportation between origin and destination points. It also offers truck brokerage services; and warehouse and transportation logistics services, including retailer-driven collaborative consolidation programs, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, such as shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics and CaseStack names. In addition, the company provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, railcar, and international shipping. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 38,000 53-foot containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern railroads. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

