Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,146 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.65. 103,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.