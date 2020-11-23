Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 959 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $452.10. 10,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

