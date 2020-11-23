Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,045 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $335.21. 21,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.