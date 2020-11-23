Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.20. 26,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

