Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.79. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.