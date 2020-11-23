Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.40.

BABA stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $271.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

