Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.