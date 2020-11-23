Holloway Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,544,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $335.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.