Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRL stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

