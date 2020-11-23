Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818,166 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.