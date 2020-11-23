HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.