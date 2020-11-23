HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 380.90 ($4.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.23.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

