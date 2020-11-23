HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $4.29 million and $755,100.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,960% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,228,399 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.