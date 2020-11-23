Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €15.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.42 ($15.79).

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) stock opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.05. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

