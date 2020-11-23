Independent Research Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €5.10 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.72 ($7.91).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Friday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.