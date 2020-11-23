Insider Buying: Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Insider Acquires £49,999.95 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) insider Quentin Higham acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).
Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Monday. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.91.
Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Company Profile
