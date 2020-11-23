Insider Buying: Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Insider Acquires £2,407.04 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Andrew Suckling acquired 15,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £2,407.04 ($3,144.81).

Andrew Suckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Suckling purchased 49,999 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,999.84 ($10,451.84).

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Suckling bought 78,904 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29).

Shares of KDNC opened at GBX 14.85 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The company has a market cap of $15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

