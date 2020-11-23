Insider Buying: Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Insider Acquires £14,600 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) insider Jeremy Rigg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

LON HHI opened at GBX 144.75 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 100.03 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 2.48 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

