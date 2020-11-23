Insider Buying: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Insider Purchases £85,383 in Stock

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,196.80 ($15.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 983.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

